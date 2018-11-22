Food delivery service gives back to East Texas community

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The meal delivery app Waitr is spreading Thanksgiving cheer by feeding East Texas families in need.
It’s all part of their Share Thanksgiving initiative. The meal delivery comes from weeks of fundraising where anyone using Waitr could make a donation to help feed a family in need.
“It’s just a really nice way to give back to the community that honestly does so much for us," said Waitr City Manager Heather Douthat.
Waitr and partnering restaurants matched a portion of thousands of dollars in donations from customers to feed 2,000 families in the South. Douthat said the families are truly grateful for the meals.
Tyler resident Ashley Davis said the free meal came at the perfect time.
“Great timing because I really needed it. Holidays are always the hardest," she said.
According to Waitr, over 2,7000 customers donated to the cause to help feed East Texas families.
