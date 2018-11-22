East Texas Ag News: When to graze cattle after a frost

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Prussic acid develops in sudangrass or sorghum grasses which are severely stressed.
One cause of that stress is frost, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service in Angelina County.
The acid develops within only a few hours after the frost and should go away within a few days.
According to reference book, “Southern Forages”, stockmen should wait seven days after a frost before returning their livestock to graze.
This ensures that the acid levels have subsided. If you bale a hay meadow with Johnson grass shortly after a frost, you only have to wait until the hay has properly cured to be free of worry.
You can find more information on this program on our website: ETXAgNews.com.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.