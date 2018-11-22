East Texas Ag News: When to graze cattle after a frost

East Texas Ag News: When to graze cattle after a frost
November 22, 2018 at 6:19 AM CST - Updated November 22 at 6:19 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Prussic acid develops in sudangrass or sorghum grasses which are severely stressed.

One cause of that stress is frost, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service in Angelina County.

The acid develops within only a few hours after the frost and should go away within a few days.

According to reference book, “Southern Forages”, stockmen should wait seven days after a frost before returning their livestock to graze.

This ensures that the acid levels have subsided. If you bale a hay meadow with Johnson grass shortly after a frost, you only have to wait until the hay has properly cured to be free of worry.

