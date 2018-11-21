Yellow crow bar nets burglary suspect conviction, 13-year prison sentence





During the trial, the State called numerous peace officers from Athens, Corsicana and Ennis police departments to testify, along with members of the Texas Department of Public Safety who took the lead in linking the multi-county break-ins and establishing the identity of the other suspects. The jury also heard from five of the business owners victimized by the ring. The burglaries generally followed the same pattern of forcefully breaking the front glass of the respective businesses at night and stealing money and cigarettes, which can easily be sold on the black market. Jackson was stopped in Ellis County for a traffic violation where several tools believed to have been used in burglaries were recovered. Authorities retrieved a distinctive, long, yellow crow bar seen on several of the surveillance videos being used along with an acetylene torch, clothing and shoes also identified in the videos. The case was also enhanced by the use of a cell phone mapping program that allowed prosecutors to pinpoint the general location of a specific cell phone number associated with Jackson, at a specific point in time. Several of the burglaries occurred during times that Jackson, who primarily lives in Corsicana, Texas, was in the vicinity of the businesses shortly before the burglaries occurred. Jackson received a sentence from the jury of 13 years in the Texas Department of Corrections.