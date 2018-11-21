Truck driver arrested after he allegedly pulled handgun, shot SUV on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A truck driver is in custody after he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at another vehicle on Interstate 20.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Brian Michael Busby, of Oakgrove, LA, was arrested on Nov. 20 after he allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at a SUV, whose were trying to warn him about a flat tire.
The sheriff’s office reported that at about 5:44 p.m., they responded to a report of a disturbance on I-20. It was reported that the victims were traveling eastbound on I-20 near Lavender Road when they observed an 18-wheeler with a flat tire that was causing the wheel to spark. According to the sheriff’s office, they allegedly pulled up next to the truck in order to warn the driver about the sparking wheel.
It was at this time that the driver, identified by the sheriff’s office as Busby, allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the passenger of the SUV. The driver of the car reportedly sped up immediately in order to avoid the threatening situation. While doing so, the occupants of the car heard a single gunshot.
According to the sheriff’s office, they then followed the truck to the parking lot of Texas Best Smokehouse, located on Highway 271 and I-20.
Upon their arrival, deputies made contact with the victims who were not injured but were shaken because of the incident.
The sheriff’s office reported single bullet hole in the right rear bumper of the SUV was located by sheriff’s deputies. They determined the hole was consistent with that of a small caliber handgun being fired at the car.
Busby was confronted by deputies and after further investigation was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Busby was booked into the Smith County Jail. His bond has not been set.
