Titus County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged burglary ring

To date, 50 year old Timothy Brown and 29 year old Lacory Brown both of Titus County have been arrested in connection to the burglaries. 43 year old Misty Mohr was arrested in connection to one of the burglaries Friday November 16th however after bonding out on her arrest for the first burglary; an arrest warrant has been issued for her involvement in at least one more burglary at the same location.