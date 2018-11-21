Titus County Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged burglary ring

From the Titus County Sheriff’s Office
TYLER COUNTY, TX (News Release) - On October 14th, 2018, property owners on the 1800 Block of County Road 3245 in Titus County discovered that a residence on their property had been burglarized and made a report with the Sheriff’s Office. The burglars had apparently stolen an extensive amount of property including an ATV, and a large quantity of woodworking and industrial construction tools.
Investigators were eventually able to develop a few leads which led them to obtain a search warrant for a location on CR 1455.While serving the search warrant for stolen property at the location a substantial amount of the property from the burglary was located. A resident of the suspected property, Timothy Brown was found in control of the property and was arrested for Theft of Property, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Theft of a Firearm, all felony offenses.
Through further investigation, more suspects were identified and investigators discovered that more than one burglary had taken place at the location by multiple perpetrators. Sheriff’s Office investigators are still in the process of recovering some of the stolen items but some of it is yet unaccounted for.
Missing property still being sought by investigators includes A 220 AMP Lincoln Brand Mig Welder, A Bosch Roto Hammer Drill, an LB2 Laser Level in a yellow plastic case, numerous Dewalt and Makita cordless drills, and a large amount of mechanics tools such as wrenches, sockets, etc.
To date, 50 year old Timothy Brown and 29 year old Lacory Brown both of Titus County have been arrested in connection to the burglaries. 43 year old Misty Mohr was arrested in connection to one of the burglaries Friday November 16th however after bonding out on her arrest for the first burglary; an arrest warrant has been issued for her involvement in at least one more burglary at the same location.
Also, still at still at large, is 50 year old Christopher John Stephens, of Titus County on a warrant for burglary of a habitation.
In Texas Burglary of a Habitation is a Second Degree Felony. Under Texas law, second degree felonies are punishable by two to 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.
Titus County Sheriff’s Office would ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mohr or Stephens, or any of the above listed property, to contact the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641.