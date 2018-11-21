SFA basketball teams sweep Tuesday night opponents

“I guess this was essentially a tale of two halves in one regard, and let me start by crediting Our Lady of the Lake, that was a really well-coached and disciplined team”, said SFA head coach Mark Kellogg. “I thought they came out and pressed us, we hadn’t seen a ton of that and were kind of on our heels a lot in the first half. We did not come out and play well at all at the start, had no flow and tons of turnovers, which will just kill you. I don’t know that we made a ton of halftime adjustments, I think we just settled in a little more, got a little bit more from our starting group in the third quarter and I thought that was a really great quarter.”