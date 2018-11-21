Palestine police: 2 arrested after allegedly entering apartment, threatening to kill resident

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - Two men were arrested after they allegedly entered an apartment and threatened to kill the resident while armed.
According to the Palestine Police Department, Ricky Duncan Jr., 30, and Micah Coleman, 23, both of Palestine were arrested early Wednesday morning. Palestine police reported the two men allegedly entered an apartment in the 100 block of Memory Lane and threatened the resident.
The resident reported to police that the two men were armed with a handgun and an AR-15. According to police, Duncan and Coleman reportedly threatened to kill the resident.
When police arrived, they discovered the two men had fled to a nearby apartment. Officers entered the apartment and located the two men. Officers also located an AR-15 style handgun in the same apartment.
When the officers encountered the two men, Duncan refused to show the officers his hands and, according to police, it appeared as if he was concealing something in his right hand. An officer then observed a black semi-automatic handgun near Duncan’s hand. The two men were later taken into custody without further incident.
Both men were arrested and transported to the Anderson County Jail. Duncan was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and Coleman was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of obstruction/retaliation.
Their bonds have not been set.
