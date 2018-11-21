Longtime Gregg County district judge dies after sudden illness

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Gregg County’s longest-serving judge has died after a “brief, sudden illness.”
Alvin George Khoury, 82, a retired district judge, died at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview following according to statement his wife and two sons posted on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
“With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Judge Alvin Khoury, longtime East Texas community leader, attorney, and state district judge,” the Facebook post stated. “Judge Khoury died peacefully this morning at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center -Longview following a brief, sudden illness.”
The post stated that funeral arrangements are pending and that the family will post more information when the plans are finalized.
“Thanks for your prayers, your support, and your friendship,” the Facebook post stated. “It means the world to us!”
The upbeat post also wished the family’s friends a “Happy Thanksgiving” and urged the Longview football team to beat Prosper.
The Texas House of Representatives issued a resolution honoring Khoury for his many accomplishments in 2009.
Khoury was elected to serve as the judge of the 124th Judicial District Court in 1980, and he was reelected six times, according to the resolution. The resolution added that it was an unprecedented achievement for a local officeholder in Gregg County.
The resolution also stated that Khoury “gained a reputation for toughness with an absolute ban against plea bargains in his court.” During his 28 years on the bench, he conducted more than 1,000 jury trials, including 12 capital murder cases, presided over complex civil cases, and served as a visiting judge, the resolution stated.
According to the resolution, Khoury was born in Longview on Oct. 15, 1936, to Dr. Sam Khoury and Virginia Khoury. A graduate of Longview High School, he attended Kilgore Junior College and the University of Texas at Austin before he went on to graduate from Southern Methodist University, where he also earned his law degree.
Khoury became a member of the bar in 1959 and returned to Longview to practice civil and criminal law with the firm of Whitehead & Weitzel until 1965, the resolution states.
The resolution also states that Khoury, who was licensed to practice law before the U.S. District Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court, “went on to represent clients through East Texas as a solo practitioner and as a partner in Jones & Khoury before joining the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office as the chief felony prosecutor in 1972.”
During his nine-year tenure with the Gregg County DA’s Office Khoury was promoted to first assistant district attorney, and he successfully prosecuted three capital murder cases and “numerous other felonies,” the resolution states.
The Texas House Resolution also states that Khoury was a graduate of the National Judicial College in Reno, Nevada, and the Texas College of Advanced Judicial Studies. He also served as local administrative judge and chair of the Gregg County Board of Judges from 1995 to 2007.
Khoury was also instrumental in the passage of legislation that created Gregg County Court at Law 2, which was approved by voters in 2001, and the State Bar of Texas recognized him with a presidential commendation in June of 2006. The next year, he was named a Longview Independent School District Distinguished Alumnus.
According to the resolution, Khoury also served as the director of the Kilgore Chamber of Commerce, and the White Oak Chamber of Commerce presented him with its President’s Award.
Khoury was also a parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic in Longview, and a loyal fan of the Kilgore Bulldogs and the Longview Lobos, the resolution states. It adds that Khoury enjoyed the love and support of Dorothy, his wife, and Sam and Andy, his two sons.
The resolution states, “Judge Khoury’s remarkable record will not soon be surpassed, and his integrity and commitment to justice will long inspire all those who have been privileged to work with him.”
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.