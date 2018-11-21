Kilgore police asking for public’s help in theft investigation

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals they believe to be involved in a theft investigation.
According to a post on their Facebook page, they are seeking information that would lead to the identification of two men they believe to be involved in the theft from an individual at the Wal-Mart in Kilgore.
The police described one of the men as “an older black male” who was seen driving a Red Dodge truck with a black bed cap. It was reported that he was seen wearing two different sets of clothing. The police are also seeking the identity of a man described as a “hispanic male” and was seen wearing a black shirt and driving a white Dodge or Chrysler Van.
Kilgore police is asking anyone with information that would aid in the investigation to contact Detective Tim Dukes with the Kilgore Police Department at 903-218-6904 or via email at charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com.
Tips can also be made with the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.