Hundreds line up for a taste of an East Texas Thanksgiving tradition

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - It’s a Thanksgiving tradition for many East Texans -- waiting in lines -- but in this case, it wasn’t for shopping early Black Friday deals, but to get the perfect bird for the table.
The line outside Tyler’s Greenberg Turkey was as long as ever on Wednesday. The famous smoked turkey always brings out the crowds, with the company seeing even more business after Oprah named Greenberg Turkeys one of her “favorite things” in 2017. The company also made the list in 2003.
“They’re so good, I can’t do without one at least once a year,” said buyer Alfred Dobbins. "It’s the smokeness.
“My family couldn’t do without a Greenberg turkey on turkey day. They’re just good,” said buyer Gary Osburn.
Greenberg sells 200,000 turkeys a year; 90-percent of those are shipped outside of East Texas.
