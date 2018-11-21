Christmas ‘tree’ made of port-a-potties helps spread holiday cheer in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - If you haven’t been by Johnny on the Spot Rentals (JOTS) in Longview, then you’ve probably been missing out on one of the most unusual Christmas decorations in East Texas: a portable toilet Christmas tree.
“Initially it’s probably a little confusing, maybe a little bewilderment, and then it’s funny because they’re like ‘oh that’s a great idea,' said Derek Phillips, manager. "It’s something you don’t see everywhere, it’s something a little unique to East Texas. We enjoy doing it every year to see some smiles on faces.”
It’s been a tradition with the company since 2010 that came about while several employees were talking about creating a holiday display.
“A couple of guys sitting around in the evening with nothing better to do,” said Phillips. “[They] drew up a design on a napkin and said ‘this is what you should do’, and so it’s evolved into this over the years.”
Their goal each year is to make it bigger and better than the year before, but this year’s design is a bit tempered. Phillips said the company has used upwards of 35 port-a-potties to build their unique creation; this year’s design only has around 20.
“It’s turned into a local landmark,” Phillips added.
JOTS personnel have said that every year they get positive feedback from the community, and hundreds stop by to take photos near the toilet tree.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.