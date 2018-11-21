Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Eli Scott Smith

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Burkburnett Police Department is searching for a toddler who they believe has been abducted by a man and woman.
Eli Scott Smith, age 2, is being searched for by law enforcement in Texas. He is about three feet tall, weighs about 32 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes, and was wearing a light blue thermal shirt with a truck on it and blue jeans.
Eli is believed to be with Robin Michelle Golden, age 51. She is described as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 145 pounds, and is said to have brown hair and blue eyes. Police are also looking for Michael Scott Smith, a white male, age 48, who is described as being 5′8″ tall, has brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing a black Fox hat, blue shirt and blue jeans, in connection with the abduction.
The suspects are driving a black 2003 Saturn Vue with a California license plate. The plate reads DP416RZ. They were last seen in Burkburnett.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Eli or these people, call the police at 940-569-2231.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.