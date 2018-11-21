Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Eli Scott Smith

Eli is believed to be with Robin Michelle Golden, age 51. She is described as being 5′6″ tall, weighing 145 pounds, and is said to have brown hair and blue eyes. Police are also looking for Michael Scott Smith, a white male, age 48, who is described as being 5′8″ tall, has brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing a black Fox hat, blue shirt and blue jeans, in connection with the abduction.