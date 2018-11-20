TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to wreck on I-20

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: According to Jean Dark, Public Information Officer for DPS, Troopers are headed to a reported two vehicle crash on IH 20 near mile marker 571 westbound.
The extent of injuries are unknown at this time. She said the roadway is currently block and EMS and Fire are also en route to the scene.
Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle accident in Smith County.
According to DPS, the wreck is close to the intersection of I-20 and U.S. 271.
DPS said troopers are currently en route to the scene.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update this story.
