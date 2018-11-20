Texas Ranger Adrian Beltre hanging up uniform for good after 21 seasons

ARLINGTON, TX (KLTV) - After 21 memorable seasons, Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre has decided it is time to retire from the game he loves.
The Texas Rangers released a statement on Twitter Tuesday morning announcing the 39-year-old’s decision.
Over his career, Beltre plated for Seattle, Los Angeles, Boston and Texas. Beltre finished his career with impressive stats with slash totals of .286/.339/.480. Beltre hit 477 home runs and 1,707 RBI.
Beltre was part of four All-Star teams and won five Gold Gloves and four Silver Slugger awards.
The following statement from Beltre was released by the Texas Rangers on Tuesday:
After careful consideration and many sleepless nights, I have made the decision to retire from what I’ve been doing my whole life, which is playing baseball, the game I love.
I have thought about it a lot and although I appreciate all the opportunities and everything that baseball has given me, it’s time to call it a career. I have enjoyed the privilege of playing professional baseball since I was 15 years old. I have been blessed to have played 21 seasons at the highest level in Major League Baseball.
I want to thank God, my amazing wife Sandra for your unwavering and unconditional love, support and understanding throughout my entire baseball career, my three awesome children, Cassie, A.J and Camila for being the best baseball kids, my parents, and my entire family for all your love and support.
I also want to thank my agents, Scott Boras, Mike Fiore and the entire Boras Corp. for always believing in my talent. A huge THANK YOU goes to the numerous teammates, managers, coaches, and staff members from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and especially the Texas Rangers. These past eight seasons playing in a Rangers' uniform have been the best of my career and were made possible thanks to Rangers' owners Ray Davis, Bob Simpson, and Neil Leibman, General Manager Jon Daniels, Nolan Ryan, and the late Don Welke.
I also owe a huge part of my success in Texas to the amazing Rangers' fans. You guys are the best! I also have to acknowledge and thank Tommy Lasorda for believing in this young kid from the Dominican Republic when others thought I was too young to be called up to the Big Leagues.
To all my fans in the Dominican Republic, the United States and Latin America, my sincerest THANK YOU for your continuous support throughout my career. While I will forever cherish the memories from my time playing the greatest game on earth, I am excited to become a fulltime husband and father, and I am ready to take on the next chapter of my life. It’s been one hell of a ride!
Muchas gracias,
Adrian Beltre
