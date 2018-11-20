Smith County Sheriff’s Office: People not stopping for school buses

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Smith County Sheriff’s deputies are on the look out for people not stopping for school buses.
“If you’re on a non-divided highway or if you’re behind the bus when the red lights start flashing you cannot pass the bus either from behind the bus or meeting the bus," said Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
Recent surveillance video shows a driver pass by a stopped school bus when a Smith County Sheriff’s deputy quickly follows behind the vehicle.
“If you don’t stop, we’re paying attention to that and issuing citations as needed," Smith said.
The vehicle was pulled over right by Lindale resident Kimberlie Fugler’s home. I She said it was at the exact stop where her granddaughter gets off the bus.
“She’s 4 years old. She gets off here at 69, and when she gets off the bus, people are just shooting through there like it’s 70 miles per hour," she said.
It’s something she said she sees a lot.
“Almost every day, every day, and it’s not just one car it’s several," she said.
