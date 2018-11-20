Smith County Sheriff seeking information on identity of burglary suspect

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that could help them identify a burglary suspect.
According to a post from the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the suspect is believed to have committed multiple vehicle burglaries on Holcomb circle, in the Baker Plantation subdivision.
They said a firearm was taken during one of the burglaries so please use caution.
If you know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect, or have any information pertaining to the burglaries, they ask you to please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or Detective A. Lugo with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office 903-590-2846.
