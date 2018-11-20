Smith County Sheriff: Man pulled out gun during argument, shot at ground

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a person they said pulled out a gun and shot at the ground during an argument Tuesday.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arguing in the 1200 block of Thompson Lane. The Sheriff said one person pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the ground before taking off.
Deputies are walking up and down the street interviewing neighbors about what happened and are still searching for the suspect.
