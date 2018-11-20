Shock in Japan as Nissan's Ghosn held in financial probe

With passersby reflected on the electronic stock board, the stock price of Nissan Motor shows the day's loss, in green, at a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who became one of the auto industry's most powerful executives by engineering a turnaround at the Japanese manufacturer, was arrested Monday and will be fired for allegedly underreporting his income and misusing company funds, the automaker said.(Daisuke Suzuki/Kyodo News via AP) (AP)