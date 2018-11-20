Seniors in Longview deliver sweet sentiments to first responders

Members of Buckner Westminster Place drop off pies ahead of Thanksgiving

Seniors with Buckner Westminster Place in Longview spent Tuesday morning delivering pies and visiting with first responders who keeps their community safe.
By Jeff Wright | November 20, 2018 at 10:37 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 10:48 AM

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - As Thanksgiving approaches, a group of seniors in Longview found a way not only to celebrate the holiday, but to celebrate the first responders who help keep their community safe.

Senior members of Buckner Westminster Place delivered locally-made pies Tuesday to Longview fire and police departments in appreciation for all they do to serve the greater community. A spokesperson for Buckner Westminster said the annual delivery holds a significant place in the hearts of everyone who works and lives in the city.

The members of the senior living community came together to purchase the pies from a local bakery, and enjoy sharing this sweet treat with those who serve the local community.

