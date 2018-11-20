Seniors in Longview deliver sweet sentiments to first responders

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - As Thanksgiving approaches, a group of seniors in Longview found a way not only to celebrate the holiday, but to celebrate the first responders who help keep their community safe.
Senior members of Buckner Westminster Place delivered locally-made pies Tuesday to Longview fire and police departments in appreciation for all they do to serve the greater community. A spokesperson for Buckner Westminster said the annual delivery holds a significant place in the hearts of everyone who works and lives in the city.
The members of the senior living community came together to purchase the pies from a local bakery, and enjoy sharing this sweet treat with those who serve the local community.
