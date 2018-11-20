Sanchez signs with Washington

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - When the Cowboys and Redskins get together Thursday night it’ll be for first place. And the addition of Mark Sanchez as Colt McCoy’s backup at QB since Alex Smith suffered a leg injury. Dallas fresh from back to back road wins over Philadelphia and Atlanta, they have to feel pretty good about themselves. The running game with Zeke Elliott is primed, Dak Prescott may not be the QB that throws for 300 yards consistently, all he has to do is use the weapons he has the right way.