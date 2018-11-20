Recent restaurant robberies in Tyler could be connected

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police say a recent restaurant robbery could be connected to another robbery that took place earlier this month.
Tyler police say the first robbery took place November 8 around 3 a.m. at the Applebee’s on South Broadway.
Just 10 days later, a masked gunman robbed the Razzoo’s on Sunday at around 1:30 a.m.
The surveillance video shows a masked black male holding a Razzoo’s manager at gunpoint.
“He was approached by a subject that was lurking in the area; he was hiding,” Tyler police public information officer Don Martin says.
Minutes later, the victim was duct taped and stuffed into a small room.
Martin says the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money. But also, leaving a trail behind him, as the Target parking lot cameras caught a glimpse of the getaway car.
“We do know it’s a white four-door vehicle,” Martin says.
Just ten days earlier, a similar robbery occurred at an Applebee’s, when a manager leaving the restaurant in early morning hours, was forced back at gunpoint by two suspects; tied up and left in a small room.
“They could be connected; it’s early in the investigation,” Martin says. Martin says the police have suggested that restaurants in that area should change their way of doing things until these suspects are behind bars.
“Be aware of your surroundings; if you don’t have to leave at 2,3,4 a.m., try and leave earlier, and try and leave with another employee,” Martin says.
We’re told by the Applebee’s general manager that they employee who was attacked is no longer working at the restaurant.
Police say if you have information on either of these robberies, you are urged to call the police department immediately.
