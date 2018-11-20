Police: Beer cans may help identify body of man found in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, TX (KLTV) - Gun Barrel City Police said beer cans may help them identify the body of a man found in 2017.
According to Chief Jeff Arnswald, they have found unique identifying information which possibly links the body to someone whose sister lives in Pennsylvania.
The chief said the information that may identify him were some unopened beer cans by the remains.
The chief said the beer is an obscure kind of beer and one the sister said he drank.
He said they are getting DNA from the sister and sending it to Austin to hopefully get a match.
The body was found in April of 2017 when police were called to a car wash located off State Hwy 334 after officers received a call from employees about a foul smell.
Police said no foul play is suspected in the case.
