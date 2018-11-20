East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Decreasing clouds from north to south for the remainder of the day today. Mostly Sunny skies are expected for our Tuesday. As a weak area of low pressure passes well to our south on Wednesday, a few more clouds and chances for a few showers will occur late in the day. Better chances over the southern sections of East Texas, or Deep East Texas late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. For our Thanksgiving Day, we are anticipating Mostly Sunny Skies and a cool morning and a mild afternoon. As another cold front approaches late on Friday, we should see a Mostly Cloudy Sky on Black Friday with rain chances increasing to near 40% by afternoon and evening. Saturday through Monday are looking fairly nice with Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy skies expected. Temperatures during the morning hours through Wednesday should be in the middle to upper 30s, then warming into the weekend. Highs should remain in the 60s through the weekend as well. Enjoy your Thanksgiving Week here in East Texas!