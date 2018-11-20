Mahomes, Chiefs lose 54-51 to Rams

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - 54-51 No not a basketball game but the final between the two 9-1 NFL teams of the Chiefs and Rams. Rams win as this game was one for the ages, and despite the score there was defense played.
Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes threw for 470 yards, 6 touchdowns but it was Jared Goff’s 40 yard TD pass to Gerald Everett that was the clincher for the Rams. Most points scored in an NFL game played on Monday night. Mahomes endured turnovers he had 3 interceptions, pulling off big plays like a 73 yarder to Tyreek Hill.
Chiefs now have two losses and in those games they rallied back, though falling short. There’s still a lot of the season to play, now they get a bye week to rest and prepare for the rest of the season.
