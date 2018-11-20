KC Rangers basketball coach keeps it fresh

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Rangers coach Brian Hoberecht has his Rangers off to an impressive 5-2 record in the early going of the season. He like other jr college coaches have the task of keeping the approach fresh and non-stagnant.
Says Hoberecht it’s important not to get into a rut, and with players coming an going it’s easier not getting into a monotone way of doing things. He’s very optimistic his Rangers can do damage in the conference and hopefully the national level.
