Holiday spirit arrives to downtown Tyler with annual Christmas tree

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The holiday season is underway in East Texas and the city of Tyler is getting into the spirit.
The annual Christmas tree was delivered and installed in downtown Tyler on Tuesday afternoon. The tree was chosen and transported to T.B. Butler Square in the center of downtown.
There it will be decorated and prepared for the Tyler Christmas Parade and the 33nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The two events will take place on Nov. 29.
The tree is a 22 foot Leyland Cypress which was donated by Scott Lyles and his family with the Bright Star Farms located in Alba.
