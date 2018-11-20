Game day information released for Lufkin vs Lone Star

Tickets will cost you $12 at the stadium gate but Lufkin will have discounted tickets on pre-sale. LISD will be selling tickets on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and then on Friday from 8:30 a.m. - noon. Tickets on the pre-sale will be $8 for adults and $6 for students. Any person over the age of 2 will have to have a ticket.