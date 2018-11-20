Federal grand jury indicts Quitman man for child sexual exploitation

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Quitman man arrested in August on multiple child sex charges now finds himself under a federal indictment.
Daniel Wayne McCormick, 42, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
According to the text of the indictment, McCormick coerced an underage victim to pose nude for photos. Some of the photos show McCormick touching the victim inappropriately, according to the indictment.
The indictment states McCormick produced 10 different videos between the dates of June 18 and Aug. 17. McCormick has to forfeit a laptop computer, iPad, Go-Pro camera and nine flash drives, as stated in the indictment.
If convicted, McCormick faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.
McCormick was transferred from the Wood County Jail to the Gregg County Jail on Monday. Gregg County holds federal inmates as part of an agreement.
McCormick is scheduled for a pretrial conference in Marshall on Dec. 28. His jury selection is scheduled for Jan. 7 in Tyler.
