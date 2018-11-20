East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies are expected to continue through early on Wednesday morning before the clouds slowly increase throughout the day on Wednesday. Mostly Cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday evening/night as a few scattered showers move through our area. By Thanksgiving morning, skies should clear once again and the day should be one to give thanks for. Lots of sunshine is expected on Thanksgiving Day with very mild temperatures likely. On Black Friday, mostly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected. A cold front is expected to pass through late in the day, but showers are possible throughout the day, even a few in the morning hours. Skies should clear Friday night and stay mostly sunny through early next week. A pair of cold fronts, one on Sunday morning and another on Monday morning will move through without precipitation as return moisture will be very limited. Cooler temperatures are expected behind these two front. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving. If you are traveling, please travel safely. Drive Friendly. Fly Friendly. Please use patience and have a great holiday.