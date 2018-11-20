3 East Texas counties among Texas counties with reported West Nile Virus cases

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - According to Texas Health and Human Services, there have been several cases of West Nile Virus in East Texas this year.
They say there has been 1 case of West Nile Fever in both Angelina and Smith Counties.
Texas Health and Human Services said there has also been 2 cases of West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease in both Gregg and Smith County since the beginning of this year.
They said Texas typically sees cases into November and December.
The state has confirmed 109 human cases of West Nile in 2018, including two deaths.
The Texas Health and Human Services website says people can be infected by West Nile virus through the bite of an infected mosquito. People should prevent bites by applying insect repellent while outdoors, using air conditioning or making sure screens are in good repair, and covering up with long sleeves and long pants to prevent bites. It’s also important to dump out standing water to keep mosquitoes from laying eggs.
