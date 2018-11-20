East Texas Ag News: Improved milk cow productivity in Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - According to U.S.D.A, the U.S. dairy cow herd declined during September, for the fifth month this year.
This summer, the national herd averaged 27 thousand fewer animals than the year before.
Dairy farmers have been struggling with low milk prices for several years. This year milk prices are lower than a year ago.
Even with fewer cows, U.S. milk production from July to September was up point 9 percent from the previous year.
Milk production continues to increase due to selecting cows for higher milk production, better nutrition, and adopting new production technologies.
Texas dairies moved against the U.S. trend.
And according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton, improved milk cow productivity has also been a highlight of the summer in Texas. It was up 4 and a half percent.
