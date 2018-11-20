East Texans enjoy lower-than-average gas prices during holiday travel

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Drivers across East Texas can add cheaper gas prices to their list of ‘things for which to be thankful for’ as they enjoy lower-than-average gas prices ahead of the busy holiday travel season.
Many competing gas stations in the Tyler area have lowered their prices to as low as $1.97. According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, and the national average price is $2.16, which is seven cents less than this day last week, and eight cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
“The 3.8 million Texans who are driving to their Thanksgiving destination will find pump prices similar to last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “When it comes time to fill-up during the trip, motorists should keep in mind that gas stations along highly traveled routes may find prices more expensive than in-town. Before setting out for the long Thanksgiving weekend, AAA Texas recommends motorists download the free AAA Mobile app to find the lowest gas prices in their area.”
You can find current gas prices along your route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. If you’d like more information, please visit AAA’s website.
