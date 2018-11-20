Cavaliers, J.R. Smith parting ways amid stormy season

FILE - In this June 7, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith (5) speaks during an press conference following the basketball team's practice during the NBA Finals, in Cleveland. Disgruntled Cavaliers forward J.R. Smith has gotten his wish. The Cavs announced Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, that Smith “will no longer be with team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future.” (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) (Michael Conroy)