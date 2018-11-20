Car crashes into optician office on South Broadway in Tyler

A car crashed into Barrett Opticians on South Broadway. (Source: Jeff Chavez/KLTV staff)
By Dorothy Sedovic | November 20, 2018 at 12:06 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 12:11 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Crews are on scene of where a car crashed into the front of a business in Tyler.

According to online records, crews responding Tuesday to a reported major traffic crash at 4568 South Broadway Avenue. A witness reported a car had crashed into the front of Barrett Opticians.

Tyler police, fire and EMS are all on scene.

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

KLTV has a crew on scene and will continue to provide updates as details becomes available.

