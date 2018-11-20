Bishop of Tyler addresses concerns among Catholics at national meeting

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Bishop of Tyler Joseph Strickland was one of the many Bishops from across the country that attended a national meeting last week in Baltimore.
Strickland says when he heard about a small group of protesters outside, he went out to talk and pray with them.
“I did that because people in the Diocese said, ‘Bishop, why don’t you go pray with them?”
Strickland says the concerns of those outside matched the conversations happening inside. Issues like the sex abuse crisis and reports of misconduct by church leaders.
“It’s tragic,” Strickland said. “It’s very disheartening when even the hierarchy, those who are called to be Holy men, are found to be the worst of sinners and really harming people.”
Strickland says he mentioned the need for a focus on what he believes is the role of a church leader, ‘the salvation of souls.’
“I think we’ve focused on the wonderful work that needs to be done and forgotten that we need to focus on bringing people closer to Christ and a Holier, more virtuous life.”
In January, Dioceses in Texas are set to release the names of every clergy members since 1950 to be credibly accused of sexually abusing children. A new step towards transparency.
“We’ve got to care for the victims of this,” Strickland said. "The ones that have been abused by someone that they trusted. And instead, that man, a priest or even a Bishop, has pulled them deeper into sin and darkness.
