Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Clear skies today and light northeasterly winds. After a chilly start, temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees this afternoon. More sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the 30s tomorrow morning and once again warm to near 60 degrees by afternoon. A few clouds Thursday morning to start Thanksgiving Day, but rain chances look to stay south of our area, closer to the Texas coast. Mostly sunny by Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the lower 60s. Clouds return for Friday with a weak cold front and a chance for a few showers by afternoon. Sunny and breezy on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 60s and our next strong cold front arrives Sunday. Expect a chance for some thundershowers along the front and blustery north winds behind the front that will drop temperatures into the 50s for early next week.