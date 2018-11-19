Woman hospitalized after car crashes into fence, rolls over on Highway 31

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A woman was hospitalized after a rollover wreck on Highway 31 in Smith County.
According to the Department of Public Safety, troopers responded Monday morning to wreck in the 12,500 block of Highway 31 in Smith County. DPS reported the woman was traveling westbound on Highway 31 when, for an unknown reason, the car veered of the roadway, crashing into the fence of a business.
The car rolled over before coming to a rest in the yard of the business, according to DPS.
The driver was taken to the hospital. At this time, the extent of her injuries are unknown.
DPS said no other cars were involved in the wreck.
DPS is currently investigating the cause of the wreck.
