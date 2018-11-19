VIDEO: East Texan mourns the loss of David Beards Catfish Village in Ore City

ORE CITY, TX (KLTV) - As news spread about the closing of David Beards Catfish Village in Ore City last Wednesday, some East Texans let others know the grief they had over the restaurant closing.
One man in particular decided to take to Facebook to show people the distress he felt knowing he could no longer eat the restaurant’s delicious hush-puppies.
A teary Britton Jefferey created a video to show the world his love for the restaurant and the great sadness he felt over the loss.
Jefferey said, “Catfish Village on 155 why you have to leave me? Y’all was part of our hearts. I’m way in West Texas and couldn’t get one last hush puppy.”
As of Monday, the post on Facebook had been viewed over 18,000 times and had been shared almost 350 times.
Comments on the video ranged from others agreeing with him to those comforting and reassuring Jefferey that everything was going to be fine.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.