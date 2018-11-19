UK taxi rapist must remain in prison, parole board 0073ays

Undated photo issued by the London Metropolitan Police, showing John Worboys, rapist who assaulted women he picked up in his taxi who was convicted in 2009. A U.K. Parole Board panel ruled Monday Nov. 19, 2018, that serial rapist who is believed to have attacked more than 100 women, Worboys must stay in prison, ruling that he is not suitable for release. (Metropolitan Police FILE via AP) (London Metropolitan Police)