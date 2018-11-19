Tyler police investigate overnight restaurant robbery

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Police are investigating a robbery at a Tyler restaurant overnight.
According to a press release from the police department, just before 2:30 a.m. officers responded to reports of a robbery at Razzoo’s restaurant on South Broadway.
When officers arrived at the scene, the store manager told them he was approached by a man armed with a handgun and ordered back into the building. The suspect then told the manager to open the safe.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe, then tied the manager up in a back room before fleeing the scene, according to Tyler police.
The manager called police after he managed to cut himself loose.
Police say the suspect was wearing all black clothing, gloves, and a ski mask.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident if asked to call Tyler police.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.