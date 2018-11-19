Scene of pin-in crash cleared on SE Loop 323, University Blvd

By Dorothy Sedovic | November 19, 2018 at 9:05 AM CST - Updated November 19 at 9:25 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: Crews have cleared the scene.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a pin-in accident on Southeast Loop 323 Monday morning.

According to online records, Tyler police and Tyler fire were on scene of a reported pin-in car crash on Southeast Loop 323 near University Boulevard. EMS is also on scene.

Details about the wreck are limited at this time.

KLTV has a crew en route and will continue to update the story as details become available.

