Scene of pin-in crash cleared on SE Loop 323, University Blvd

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: Crews have cleared the scene.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a pin-in accident on Southeast Loop 323 Monday morning.
According to online records, Tyler police and Tyler fire were on scene of a reported pin-in car crash on Southeast Loop 323 near University Boulevard. EMS is also on scene.
Details about the wreck are limited at this time.
KLTV has a crew en route and will continue to update the story as details become available.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.