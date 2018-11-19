Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Overnight skies will remain mostly cloudy with a slight chance for light to moderate scattered showers for areas south of I 20, with drizzly conditions possible for the I 20/I 30 corridor. Rain chances and cool temps will remain in East Texas for the first half of Monday with highs only reaching into the mid-50s, but by the early afternoon, our skies should clear out with partly to mostly clear skies and a light northerly wind by sunset. Tuesday temps will rebound nicely, warming to near 60 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday starts out sunny and clear but clouds will increase later in the afternoon with slight chances for rain late Wednesday and into early Thursday morning. The good news is that it looks like things will clear out by noontime Thursday, so Thanksgiving is looking to be a very pleasant day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Cloud cover will return to East Texas by Thursday night and on Black Friday, we will wake up with mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for showers with a few thunderstorms possible so shoppers beware! Skies should clear out by the weekend with morning lows in the upper 40s/lower 50s with highs in the lower to mid 60s.