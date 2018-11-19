RV camper burns to the ground in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A RV camper went up in flames in Smith County.
According to fire officials, crews responded Monday to a report of a structure fire on County Road 1295, near County Road 1294. When crews arrived they found a RV camper in flames behind a house.
It is reported the camper had practically burned to the ground by the time officials arrived.
No injuries were reported. According to officials, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
