The Rolling Stones announce stadium tour for next year

No Filter tour

November 19, 2018 at 3:28 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 3:28 PM

NEW YORK (AP/RNN) — The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the United States next year.

The band says it’s adding a 13-show leg to its No Filter tour in spring 2019 that will hit Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Washington, D.C. The tour kicks off in Miami on April 20.

For the past few years the legendary band has mostly played in Europe. Lead singer Mick Jagger says in a statement: "It's a thrill when we play stadiums in the States."

Tickets go on sale Nov. 30.

The band returned to its blues roots in 2016 with the release of “Blue & Lonesome,” which earned the Stones a Grammy Award for best traditional blues album.

Tour dates and cities:

April 20th, 2019 – Miami Gardens, FL at Hard Rock Stadium

April 24th – Jacksonville, FL at TIAA Bank Field

April 28th – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium

May 7th – Glendale, AZ at State Farm Stadium

May 11th – Pasadena, CA at The Rose Bow

lMay 18th – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium

May 22nd – Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field

May 26th – Denver, CO at Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31st – Washington, D.C. at FedEx Field

June 4th – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field

June 8th – Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium

June 13th – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium

June 21st – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field

Copyright 2018 AP and Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.