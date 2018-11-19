Palestine Police: Three arrested after shooting sends two people to hospital

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department said three people were arrested after a shooting sent two people to the hospital Sunday.
According to a press release, Just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 18th, Officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 blk. of Lamar St. in reference to a reported shooting. Officers arrived and found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.
The press release said the male victim was identified as Alex Afshari, 19, of Palestine. The female victim was identified as Christine Kelly, 18, of Palestine. Both victims were transported by EMS to the Palestine Regional Medical Center ER for care.
Witnesses reported to Police that while the victims were in the front yard, a black Dodge pickup, occupied by multiple male subjects pulled up in front of the residence. One of the occupants then fired a single shot from a shotgun, striking both of the victims. The pickup then fled the scene.
The release said police then located the suspect vehicle at a residence in the 700 blk. of ACR 1224. The suspects were then identified as Noah Cargill, 19, of Palestine, Leon Owens, 18, of Palestine and Jhovany Lopez, 17, of Palestine. Cargill was taken into custody without incident. Owens and Lopez were taken into custody after attempting to escape through an open window at the residence.
Police said all suspects were transported to the Anderson County Jail. Cargill was booked in on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.
Owens and Lopez were each booked in for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Evading Arrest Detention.
Both victims were treated for their injuries and later released from the hospital.
“Fortunately, the victim injuries were not life threatening. This could have been much worse” PPD Captain Mark Harcrow said. “Our officers did an outstanding job at quickly making these arrests.”
The Palestine Police Department was assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
