Palestine Police: Three arrested after shooting sends two people to hospital

The release said police then located the suspect vehicle at a residence in the 700 blk. of ACR 1224. The suspects were then identified as Noah Cargill, 19, of Palestine, Leon Owens, 18, of Palestine and Jhovany Lopez, 17, of Palestine. Cargill was taken into custody without incident. Owens and Lopez were taken into custody after attempting to escape through an open window at the residence.