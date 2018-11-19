EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few showers this morning, especially in Deep East Texas. Rain will end by midday today with clearing skies through the afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy today with temperatures in the lower 50s this afternoon. Clear skies tonight mean temperatures will drop into the 30s. Most places will stay above freezing through tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny and cool for the middle of the week with high temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday in the lower 60s. A few clouds roll in Wednesday evening with a chance for a few showers early on Thanksgiving Day, but rain should end early Thursday and give way to mostly sunny skies by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures on Thanksgiving will reach the lower 60s again. Only a very slight chance for rain for the Black Friday shoppers Thursday evening into early Friday morning. Friday looks partly to mostly cloudy with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. The nice weather continues into the weekend, but another cold front will arrive early Sunday, bringing a slight chance for rain and slightly cooler temperatures.