Man arrested after allegedly robbing pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A man is in the Smith County jail after he allegedly robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.
According to the Tyler Police Department, at about 9:40 p.m. they were dispatched to the Foundry Apartments, at 3400 Varsity Drive in response to a robbery. It was reported a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was making a delivery when a man with a pistol approached him and demanded he hand over the food and the money.
After the delivery man handed over the items, the suspect fled from the scene on foot.
The delivery driver called police and reported that he observed the man hide behind a nearby shed, according to Tyler police.
Tyler police reported officers found the suspect still hiding behind the shed once they arrived. The man was still in possession of the weapon, the money and the food. He then attempted to flee from the officers but was quickly apprehended.
The man, identified by Tyler police as 18-year-old Brant Miller, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, evading and resisting arrest.
Miller was booked into the Smith County jail. According to jail records, his bond has not been set.
