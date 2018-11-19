Longview woman celebrates 100th birthday

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The celebration of a remarkable century of life at one East Texas church Sunday.
At Longview's first Lutheran church, a party was held for Dorothy Berg, celebrating her 100th birthday.
Born a week after the 'World War One armistice' was signed, Berg has lived a long productive life.
She still lives in her own home, cooks and sews everyday.
She makes several quilts a year for disabled veterans and in her spare time"knits caps for the coats for kids program.
Berg is at first Lutheran nearly every Wednesday making quilts to be sent to homeless people in third world countries, and is on the altar guild.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.