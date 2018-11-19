East Texas Ag News: Planting winter-hardy flowers

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Now that colder temperatures are here, it’s time to replace your summer flowers with winter-hardy varieties.
Pansies are the number one choice for blooming bedding plants. They’re hardy, will bloom over a long season, and they come in a wide array of colors.
You can get anything from bold orange, yellow and red, to pale pastels. Other bedding plants to choose from now include snap-dragons, calendula, ornamental kale and cabbage, and pinks or dianthus.
Some spring wildflowers, can still be sown from seed in early November, including bluebonnets.
According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension center in Overton you’ll need to sow into a bare, prepared soil, very lightly cover and water immediately to initiate germination.
Don’t forget plants with berries can add to the landscape. All kinds of hollies are just a few of the choices available for bright, winter interest.
This time of the year is actually a great time to plant all kinds of trees and shrubs.
You can find more information on this program on our website: ETXAgNews.com.
