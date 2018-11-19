Crews responding to a reported structure fire in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: According to Paul Findley, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Fire Department, they received reports of a smell of smoke in the 400 block of White Oak Lane.
When they arrived, they did not find an active fire. Several units are still on the scene investigating.
Crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Tyler.
According to Tyler Police online records, the fire is located in the 400 block of White Oak Lane in South Tyler.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update this story.
